Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

