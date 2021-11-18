Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.77. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 19,400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.