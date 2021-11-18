Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 92.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 380.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

