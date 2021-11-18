Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 256,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FCAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 84,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,658. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

