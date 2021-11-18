Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 150,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

