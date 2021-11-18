FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.