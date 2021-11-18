Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.14.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
