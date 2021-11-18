Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 489.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

