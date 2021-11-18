Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 145,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,721 shares.The stock last traded at $57.16 and had previously closed at $55.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

