Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 561.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 495.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

