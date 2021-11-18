FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.