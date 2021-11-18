FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
