Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 175,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,242. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

