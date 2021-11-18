Fluity Price Reaches $0.0109 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $375,461.57 and $24.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,536,484 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

