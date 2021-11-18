Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

