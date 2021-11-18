Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

