Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,464 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

