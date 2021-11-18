FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.17. FlexShopper has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

