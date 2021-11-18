Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

FSI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

