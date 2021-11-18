FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,864 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.60.

The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

