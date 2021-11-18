Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years.

NYSE FFC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

