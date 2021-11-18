Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. 7,997,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,934 shares of company stock worth $9,348,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 799.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 779,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 361,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

