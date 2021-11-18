FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FirstCash by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FCFS opened at $69.88 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

