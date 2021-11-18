First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48), Zacks reports.
FWBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 631,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
