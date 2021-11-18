First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48), Zacks reports.

FWBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 631,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.