First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 178,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,304,000 after buying an additional 163,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 269.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 45,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

