First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

