First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 46,096 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

