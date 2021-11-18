First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $80.77 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

