First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.07. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.