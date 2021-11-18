First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,687.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

