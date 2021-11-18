First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNRN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

