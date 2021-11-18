First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FNRN opened at $10.40 on Thursday. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65.
About First Northern Community Bancorp
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.