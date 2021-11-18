First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,420. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.24 and its 200-day moving average is $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $421.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

