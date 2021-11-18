First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.96.

INTU stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $633.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $577.79 and a 200 day moving average of $521.54. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

