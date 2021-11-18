First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.05. 46,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

