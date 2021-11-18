First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $203.62. 132,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average is $267.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.