First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $14.51 million. First Community reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FCCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

