First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 202.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

FAF opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

