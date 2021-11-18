FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $62.65 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001630 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,540,291 coins and its circulating supply is 366,135,767 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

