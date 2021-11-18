Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 359 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,992. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

