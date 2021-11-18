Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,397. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

