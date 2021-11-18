Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New $673,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.82. 149,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $196.67 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

