Financial Review: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for KB Financial Group and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.22 $3.18 billion $9.60 4.91 Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.04 $109.65 million $4.38 5.54

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 23.00% 9.57% 0.68% Intercorp Financial Services 39.01% 20.28% 2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. KB Financial Group pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats KB Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities. The Retail Banking business segment offers services such as private customer current accounts, savings, deposits, consumer loans and mortgage loans. The Other Banking business segment provides services relating to banking business besides corporate banking and retail banking services. The Credit Card business segment offers services such as domestic as well as overseas credit and debit card operations. The Investment and Securities business segment provides services such as investment banking and brokerage. The Life Insurance business segment provides products such as life insurance and wealth management. The company was founded on September 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.