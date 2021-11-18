Financial Contrast: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 14.34 $13.82 million $0.15 46.13 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 195.77%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.