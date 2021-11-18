Financial Analysis: Weber (NYSE:WEBR) & AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Weber alerts:

This table compares Weber and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 4.79% 31.15% 5.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weber and AB Electrolux (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 AB Electrolux (publ) 2 5 0 0 1.71

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus target price of $56.06, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than AB Electrolux (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weber and AB Electrolux (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.73 $88.41 million N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.60 $717.66 million $4.83 10.17

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Weber on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.