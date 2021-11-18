Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$16.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIL. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

In related news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

