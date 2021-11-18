FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.