FDx Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $130.89. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

