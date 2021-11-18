FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

