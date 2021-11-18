EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of EYPT opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,257 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

