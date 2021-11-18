Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.45

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 53125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

