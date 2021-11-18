Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,431 ($44.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,281.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,026.03. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.