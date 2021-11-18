Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 5,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,423. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.